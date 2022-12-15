Marshall Addy, Medomak Valley junior: Coming off a second-place finish at the Class B North meet as a sophomore, Addy will return to the 220-pound division for second-year head coach Jed Harris.
James Blood, Sanford senior: Blood was the Varsity Maine All-State pick at 106 pounds after a 43-1 season that culminated with a third-place finish at New Englands. A smart tactician, he won regional, state and New England Qualifier titles.
Isaac Boulard, Massabesic junior: A year ago at 106 pounds, Boulard was second in both Class A South and the state meet, falling to James Blood in both finals, then placed third at the NEQ. He will move up a class or two.
Owen Bourque, Kennebunk junior: A heavyweight, Bourque was the runner-up in Class A South, helping the Rams win the South regional. He’s one of five Kennebunk returners who qualified for the state meet.
Griffin Brickett, Wells senior: A two-time regional and state champion, Brickett will look to make it 3-for-3, moving up one class to 138 pounds. He was 20-2 last season and has a career record of 67-8. Brickett is a leader for a team and looking to regain the Class B title.
Dominick Bubar, Massabesic junior: A physical wrestler, he won the Class A South title at 152 pounds last season and finished second in Class A on an injury default. He’ll likely compete at 160 or 170 pounds.
Luke Burns, Scarborough/Gorham junior: Burns placed third at the Class A South regional in the 152-pound class and will move up to 170 or 182 range for a team that has increased participation from 10 to 25 wrestlers.
Alissa Caltagirone, York senior: A captain, Caltagirone is a year-round wrestler who has twice competed at the Fargo Nationals and has committed to wrestle for the women’s program at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University.
Nicholas Chenard, Massabesic sophomore: The Class A South champ at 113 pounds, Chenard placed second at the state meet and third at the New England Qualifier.
Ayden Cofone, Windham/GNG/Westbrook sophomore: Cofone swept Maine titles in Class A North, Class A and the NEQ and then bounced back from a first-round overtime loss at New Englands to place fifth at 113 pounds. He’ll move up to 120 pounds for the Wolfpack.
Derek Cote, Noble senior: Cote was a Varsity Maine All-State selection at 138 pounds in 2022 and at 113 in 2020 as a freshman. Last season, he went 20-2, swept Maine titles at 138 and placed fifth at New Englands. Cote expects to wrestle comfortably at 152 or 160 this winter.
Dyllan Davis, Wells junior: Davis wrestled for Biddeford/Thornton Academy last season and won the Class A South title at 126 pounds, then placed second at the state meet. He’ll move up to 132.
Kaden Dustin, Noble sophomore: As a freshman, Dustin placed third at the both the Class A championships and the New England Qualifier.
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: In his freshman season at 132 pounds, Farrell went 34-6 and placed second at the Class A championship and won three matches at the New England championships. He’ll wrestle at 145 or 152.
Shea Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick senior: Dash’s older brother, he’ll be seeking his first state title after finishing second as a freshman in 2020 and third last season to help the Eagles win the Class A team title.
Hayden Fox, Fryeburg Academy senior: Fox qualified for the Class B state meet last season by finishing fourth at 160 pounds. He could be in the hunt for a Class B title at 170 pounds.
Aidan Hashem, Marshwood senior: Hashem placed third in Class A South at 126 pounds and was a win away from placing among the top four at the state meet. He will lead a young team that has boosted its participation back to about 20 wrestlers, with a large, competitive freshman class.
Julian Henderson, Camden Hills senior: Henderson was the Class A champion at 120 pounds and placed second at the NEQ before winning three matches at the New England championships. He’ll compete at 126 pounds.
Trevor Perkins, Bonny Eagle senior: Perkins was runner-up to Noble’s Derek Cote in Class A South, Class A and at the New England Qualifier at 138 pounds. He moved up to 145 for the season-opening meet at Westlake.
Eli Potter, Wells sophomore: The Class B South champ at 170 pounds and second to 2022 Varsity Maine Wrestler of the Year Jackson Sutherland at the state meet, Potter will look to improve on his 23-10 freshman season. He’ll wrestle at 182.
Cherif Rouamba, Portland/South Portland senior: One of the more experienced wrestlers for Portland/South Portland, Rouamba will be under the direction of first-year head coach Ted Banks.
Gavin Ripley, Oceanside junior: The Class B champion at 126, Ripley won the NEQ title by pinning Class A South champ Dyllan Davis in the semifinals and state champ Brycen Kowalsky in the final.
Maddie Ripley, Oceanside junior: Ripley went 42-4 in her first season of high school wrestling, competing mostly against boys, to become the first girl to win a KVAC Championship. She was second in the Class B state meet at 113 pounds and fourth at the NEQ.
Rilan Smith, Deering senior: A state qualifier at 132 pounds, Smith will move up to 138 for the Rams, who this year have formed a co-operative with Falmouth (seven wrestlers) and Cape Elizabeth (one wrestler).
Mason Van Gieson, Sanford junior: Wrestling at 113 last season, Van Gieson was runner-up in Class A South and placed third at the state meet. He was a key piece as the Spartans won the state dual meet championship.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.