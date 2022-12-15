Marshall Addy, Medomak Valley junior: Coming off a second-place finish at the Class B North meet as a sophomore, Addy will return to the 220-pound division for second-year head coach Jed Harris.

James Blood, Sanford senior: Blood was the Varsity Maine All-State pick at 106 pounds after a 43-1 season that culminated with a third-place finish at New Englands. A smart tactician, he won regional, state and New England Qualifier titles.

Isaac Boulard, Massabesic junior: A year ago at 106 pounds, Boulard was second in both Class A South and the state meet, falling to James Blood in both finals, then placed third at the NEQ. He will move up a class or two.

Owen Bourque, Kennebunk junior: A heavyweight, Bourque was the runner-up in Class A South, helping the Rams win the South regional. He’s one of five Kennebunk returners who qualified for the state meet.

Griffin Brickett, Wells senior: A two-time regional and state champion, Brickett will look to make it 3-for-3, moving up one class to 138 pounds. He was 20-2 last season and has a career record of 67-8. Brickett is a leader for a team and looking to regain the Class B title.

Dominick Bubar, Massabesic junior: A physical wrestler, he won the Class A South title at 152 pounds last season and finished second in Class A on an injury default. He’ll likely compete at 160 or 170 pounds.

Advertisement

Luke Burns, Scarborough/Gorham junior: Burns placed third at the Class A South regional in the 152-pound class and will move up to 170 or 182 range for a team that has increased participation from 10 to 25 wrestlers.

Alissa Caltagirone, York senior: A captain, Caltagirone is a year-round wrestler who has twice competed at the Fargo Nationals and has committed to wrestle for the women’s program at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University.

Nicholas Chenard, Massabesic sophomore: The Class A South champ at 113 pounds, Chenard placed second at the state meet and third at the New England Qualifier.

Ayden Cofone, Windham/GNG/Westbrook sophomore: Cofone swept Maine titles in Class A North, Class A and the NEQ and then bounced back from a first-round overtime loss at New Englands to place fifth at 113 pounds. He’ll move up to 120 pounds for the Wolfpack.

Derek Cote, Noble senior: Cote was a Varsity Maine All-State selection at 138 pounds in 2022 and at 113 in 2020 as a freshman. Last season, he went 20-2, swept Maine titles at 138 and placed fifth at New Englands. Cote expects to wrestle comfortably at 152 or 160 this winter.

Dyllan Davis, Wells junior: Davis wrestled for Biddeford/Thornton Academy last season and won the Class A South title at 126 pounds, then placed second at the state meet. He’ll move up to 132.

Advertisement

Kaden Dustin, Noble sophomore: As a freshman, Dustin placed third at the both the Class A championships and the New England Qualifier.

Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: In his freshman season at 132 pounds, Farrell went 34-6 and placed second at the Class A championship and won three matches at the New England championships. He’ll wrestle at 145 or 152.

Shea Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick senior: Dash’s older brother, he’ll be seeking his first state title after finishing second as a freshman in 2020 and third last season to help the Eagles win the Class A team title.

Hayden Fox, Fryeburg Academy senior: Fox qualified for the Class B state meet last season by finishing fourth at 160 pounds. He could be in the hunt for a Class B title at 170 pounds.

Aidan Hashem, Marshwood senior: Hashem placed third in Class A South at 126 pounds and was a win away from placing among the top four at the state meet. He will lead a young team that has boosted its participation back to about 20 wrestlers, with a large, competitive freshman class.

Julian Henderson, Camden Hills senior: Henderson was the Class A champion at 120 pounds and placed second at the NEQ before winning three matches at the New England championships. He’ll compete at 126 pounds.

Advertisement

Trevor Perkins, Bonny Eagle senior: Perkins was runner-up to Noble’s Derek Cote in Class A South, Class A and at the New England Qualifier at 138 pounds. He moved up to 145 for the season-opening meet at Westlake.

Eli Potter, Wells sophomore: The Class B South champ at 170 pounds and second to 2022 Varsity Maine Wrestler of the Year Jackson Sutherland at the state meet, Potter will look to improve on his 23-10 freshman season. He’ll wrestle at 182.

Cherif Rouamba, Portland/South Portland senior: One of the more experienced wrestlers for Portland/South Portland, Rouamba will be under the direction of first-year head coach Ted Banks.

Gavin Ripley, Oceanside junior: The Class B champion at 126, Ripley won the NEQ title by pinning Class A South champ Dyllan Davis in the semifinals and state champ Brycen Kowalsky in the final.

Maddie Ripley, Oceanside junior: Ripley went 42-4 in her first season of high school wrestling, competing mostly against boys, to become the first girl to win a KVAC Championship. She was second in the Class B state meet at 113 pounds and fourth at the NEQ.

Rilan Smith, Deering senior: A state qualifier at 132 pounds, Smith will move up to 138 for the Rams, who this year have formed a co-operative with Falmouth (seven wrestlers) and Cape Elizabeth (one wrestler).

Mason Van Gieson, Sanford junior: Wrestling at 113 last season, Van Gieson was runner-up in Class A South and placed third at the state meet. He was a key piece as the Spartans won the state dual meet championship.