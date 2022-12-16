The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:3 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St. in Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to

the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The January meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and the ever popular “Astro Shorts” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. Our Astro Shorts meetings always give way to lively and informative discussions!

All those interested in astronomy are welcome; from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also most cordially invited and welcome.

ASNNE also hosts Star Parties at club’s Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

To see any last-minute changes to the meeting, due to weather, or other circumstances, or for more information, visit us at www.ASNNE.org.

