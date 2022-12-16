With the holiday season approaching, Maine law enforcement agencies will be increasing their efforts to reduce impaired driving. Law enforcement presence will be increased during The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign. This campaign, which encompasses the holiday season, will run through Jan. 1. The focus will be to keep people safe on Maine roadways and prevent senseless tragedies.

“Maine Law Enforcement Officers are on the frontline of defense when it comes to keeping all motorists safe from impaired drivers,” said Lt. Jamie Pelletier of the Madawaska Police Department. “With countless hours of training, education, and experience, officers can detect erratic operation of motor vehicles and initiate a traffic stop. During the stop, officers conduct roadside interviews with motorists looking for signs of impairment through visual/audible clues. Officers are out patrolling streets and rural roads 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with an emphasis on reducing impaired driving. Our mission is to ultimately keep the communities we serve and protect safe.”

The irresponsible decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs puts you, your passengers and everyone on the road at risk, state police say. All drivers, from the newest to the most experienced, when celebrating the holidays need to make sure to survive their drive. It is wise to designate a sober driver or have a plan to stay with family or friends. Regardless of why you travel, Drive Sober, Maine, police say. Safety must be everyone’s highest priority so that the holiday season is not ruined by losing a loved one in a crash or having someone you love seriously injured.

State police say safe driving begins with responsible choices:

• Remember that it is never okay to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

• Designate a sober driver, plan to stay where you are, or plan to use public transportation/ride service to get home safely.

Advertisement

• Do you have a friend or family member who is about to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs? Take the keys away and help that person plan to get back home safely.

• Watch out for possible impaired drivers on Maine roadways. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 or contact your local police department immediately.

• With less daylight hours, be more cautious of pedestrians, animals, and other motorists when you get behind the wheel.

The Maine Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Highway Safety wants to remind motorists to always drive safely, and especially to drive sober during the holiday season. Losing your driver’s license and/or your life is no way to celebrate or end the year.

For more information on the risks of Impaired Driving, visit the website: https://www.maine.gov/dps/bhs/impaired-driving/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: