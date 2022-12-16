The Scarborough Kiwanis club is holding a sock drive to benefit Preble Street in Portland, which provides services to empower people experiencing problems with homelessness, housing, hunger, and poverty,.

The club will be collecting new adult-sized socks, hats, and gloves through Jan. 7.

Donations can be dropped off at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, 41 Gorham Road, Scarborough, or at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company, 354 Payne Road, Scarborough.

For more information, contact the club at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: