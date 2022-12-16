BIDDEFORD — Bull Moose is opening a store at Biddeford Crossing in early 2023, the company announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The company sells vinyl records, CDs, movies, video games, books, and more.

A Bull Moose store in Sanford will close and relocate to the Alfred Road/Route 111 shopping center, in the former Nubble bookstore location, at 403 Mariner Way, near Target, HomeGoods and other retailers.

Bull Moose spokesperson Mick Werkhoven in a telephone interview on Friday said the new Biddeford store, at 5,600 square feet, will be nearly three times the size of the 1,800-square-foot Sanford store.

“It’s a good spot, an attractive location,” said Werkhoven of Biddeford Crossing.

Bull Moose does not have a specific opening date. Werkhoven said the Biddeford location will likely open at the end of January or early in February. He said the Sanford store will remain open through the end of December and likely through the early part of January.

“We’re adding way more vinyl, and also an entire book section — plus the Sanford team you know and love will be there with us,” Werkhoven said in a Dec. 15 social media posting. “We have really loved our time in Sanford; but this upgrade is something we really believe in. We’re wicked excited to show you what the all-new Bull Moose Biddeford will be like, and we know you’re going to love it.”

He said the first batch of bins were delivered this week and merchandise, wall décor and signs will follow.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” he said on Friday.

Werkhoven said he believes all eight Sanford employees plan to transfer to the Biddeford location. Stores of comparable size typically have 12 to 15 employees, so additional personnel could be hired, he said.

The Sanford store had been located at the Center of Shopping for 25 years, and the Facebook posting recalled the first sale on opening day. “At 9:01 that morning we made our first sale — “Pick the Sickle & the Shovel” by Gravediggaz on cassette tape.”

Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim LaBelle said Bull Moose will be a good fit at Biddeford Crossing.

“We’re thrilled that Bull Moose will soon be coming to Biddeford,” LaBelle said in an email. “As a well-loved Maine-based chain that offers music, books, games and more, they will fill a specialty retail niche that has been somewhat lacking in the area recently. It will no doubt quickly become one of the more popular stops in the Biddeford Crossing shopping area, an important and growing part of the city that has become a convenient and accessible shopping and service center for the entire region.”

Bull Moose, a mainstay in the state’s music retail world for more 30 years, was sold to its employees a year ago, according to a Jan. 4, Portland Press Herald story by Hannah LaClaire, which estimated the company employed 140 people. Founder Brett Wickard opened the first Bull Moose store in Brunswick in 1989, when he was a junior at Bowdoin College.

The company currently has eight Maine storefront locations and three in New Hampshire. Vinyl records, CDs, and movies, video games, and more are also available at their online store.

