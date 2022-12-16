SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) has hired six new employees across several departments.

Gerard Morin has been hired as vice president, audit manager. Morin is a graduate of USM, and has most recently been employed by Avangrid, Inc. (parent company of Central Maine Power) as the manager of Local Taxes and Audit Management.

Cathryn Clark has been hired as accounting manager. Clark is a graduate of Roger Williams University, and was most recently the finance director at The Wardwell in Saco.

Brian Healey has been hired as Information Security specialist. Healey recently received his associate’s degree in Cybersecurity from SMCC, and has most recently been employed in the IT Department at Woodfords Family Services.

Tabatha Moore has been hired as customer relationship officer. Moore has worked in customer service and banking roles at Peoples United Bank, Berkshire Bank and Cornerstone Bank; and has most recently been employed at Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Erin Raychard has been hired as customer relationship officer. Raychard has previous banking experience at Peoples United Bank, and has most recently been employed at TRD Electrical Contractors, Inc.

Ellen Southworth has been hired as Payroll & Benefits specialist. Southworth brings many years of experience in various Payroll & Benefits roles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: