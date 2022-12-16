Santa Shuffle

Despite the rather dreary weather, 100 people showed up Dec. 3 to take part in the 5K Santa Shuffle Run/Walk to support the children at Bridge Crossing, a nonprofit providing a range of services for local people. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Bridge Crossing Playground Drive. Some racers came in costume including some elves and the Grinch. Caleb Coombs of Bridgton, age 15, won the race and Elaine Carpino from Connecticut was the fastest woman. To learn more about Bridge Crossing and/or to make a donation go to nfinorth.com.

Winter Wonderland North Pole Walk

The Bridgton Rec Department’s Winter Wonderland North Pole Walk at the town ice rink, behind the Town Hall Gym on North High Street, will be open through Friday, Dec. 23. The walk is free, family friendly, and all are welcome. Donations to benefit the Rec Department’s after-school enrichment programs are gratefully accepted. Hours for the walk are listed at the Town Hall Gym and on the town’s website, bridgtonmaine.org.

Hospital giving drive

Bridgton Hospital, together with Central Maine Medical Center and Rumford Hospital, has begun its Annual Giving Campaign. This year’s theme is “Miracles Live Here” and is focused on oncology services anchored by the new Cancer Care Center at Central Maine Medical Center. Bridgton’s “miracle story” is that of Phil Kinney, who has beat the odds in his battle against cancer for over five years thanks to treatment provided by the caring staff at Bridgton Hospital. Donations to the campaign are welcome and may be made online at cmhc.org/donate-now-bridgton.

Church Christmas services

Local churches are getting ready for Christmas and a number of them are offering special candlelight services to celebrate the season. With Christmas falling on a Sunday, most churches will hold their usual service that day but some will hold a traditional candlelight service on Christmas Eve. Participating churches include St. Joseph Catholic church (647-2334), holding Masses on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 8:30 a.m.; Grace Christian Church (647-8418), offering a candlelight service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m.; First Congregational Church Bridgton (647-3936), presenting a Christmas pageant on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., then on Christmas Eve, a carol and candlelight service at 4 p.m. and a service at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Contact other churches for more information about their services: Alliance Church, 647-2027; St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 647-8549; and Pleasant Mountain Presbyterian Church, 647-9009.

Happy Holidays!

