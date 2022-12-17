Former Portland City Manager Jon Jennings, who left Maine to take a similar job in Clearwater, Florida, may be on his way to being ousted from that job, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Clearwater City Council voted 3-2 Thursday to begin the process of firing Jennings. Because the council’s initial vote was not a supermajority, it would have to take a second vote to let him go, according to the Tampa Bay Times. A special council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 to consider Jenning’s status.

Jennings was the city manager in Portland for six years, and was city manager in South Portland before that. He also worked in professional sports, both as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and founder and general manager of the Maine Red Claws.

Jennings left Portland in November 2021, and took over as city manager in Clearwater later that month. He has been in that job for slightly more than a year.

The move to fire Jennings came about as the Clearwater City Council was considering giving Jennings a raise, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Some councilors had complained about his communication style, and that he was slow to prepare them for a major vote over managing a 4,000-seat amphitheater. Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard said that Jennings was the wrong fit for Clearwater.

Hibbard declined to divulge a list of concerns he had provided earlier to Jennings about his performance, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Portland City Council moving ahead with search for new city manager

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: