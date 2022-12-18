FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

2. “Sardines,” by Sashi Kaufman (Quill Tree Books)

3. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

5. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Our Missing Hearts,” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

7. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

8. “Hatchet Island,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

9. “The Boys from Biloxi,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. “Fresh Water For Flowers,” by Valerie Perrin (Europa Editions)

3. “The Best American Short Stories 2022,” by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor eds. (Mariner)

4. “How It All Began,” by Penelope Lively (Penguin Books)

5. “The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida,” by Shehan Karunatilaka (W.W. Norton & Company)

6. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

10. “Circle,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

HARDCOVER

Advertisement

Nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

3. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

4. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

5. “Surrender,” by Bono (Knopf)

6. “And Then There was Light,” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

7. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

8. “Dinner In One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

9. “A Book of Days,” by Patti Smith (Random House)

10. “Pretty Good House,” by Michael Maines (Taunton Press)

Paperback

1. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper Perennial)

3. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

4. “Ejaculate Responsibly,” by Gabrielle Stanley Blair (Workman)

5. “Maine Community Cookbook 200 More Recipes,” by Margaret Hathaway (Islandport)

6. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

7. “Empire of Pain,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Knopf)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

10. “Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Schulz (Random House)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »