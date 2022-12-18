Your Dec. 11 editorial, “Our View: Maneuvers insult those awaiting help” (Page D2), is right. But cynically holding up fuel assistance, after demanding it during elections, is sadly not surprising in these times.

Rising fuel prices and their burden on corporations and citizens are well known. The state quickly allowed our electric utilities to pass fuel costs to consumers, in dramatic and likely permanent rate increases. It’s time to give the average citizen at least a small one-time subsidy.

A less publicized statistic is the range in consumer prices, across Maine and between neighboring towns. Today (Dec. 11) Maine.gov lists heating oil statewide at average of $4.74 per gallon, with a range from $3.91 up to $5.59. Gasoline’s range is more visible; for example, today’s price (on GasBuddy.com) at Maritime Energy (a 13-store Maine company) in Jefferson is $3.55, while 13 miles away at Cumberland Farms (a 600-store, eight-state company) in Gardiner it’s $3.79, with these and higher differences observed for months. North Windham is another town that has long endured much higher prices than its neighbors.

Politicians like to blame Maine’s 30-cent gas tax, calling for dropping it in times of crisis. Others blame costs on big market forces and an inexplicable loss of refining capacity. During elections they release our national strategic oil reserves, to help themselves more than consumers. But greed and lack of patriotism in times of crisis own a large share of the blame, and are on display at the gas pumps, the oil dealers and the State House.

David H. Brown

Raymond

