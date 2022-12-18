Re: “Scientists say fusion marks clean-energy milestone” (Dec. 14, Page A1):

The news about the breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology is great, and it’s always nice to see good news about the climate. However, it seems many have the impression that fusion is imminent and poised to solve all our energy – and, therefore, climate – problems some time next week.

In fact, it will be decades, far too long to be our climate silver bullet. Indeed, the only magic solution to the global warming problem will be for us to successfully do many, many high-impact things soon enough.

According to climate solutions modeling, one of the most effective measures that can be taken is to institute a national system of charging a carbon pollution fee to fossil fuel producers based on the CO2 to be emitted when their products are burned. The resulting market pressure will inspire increased energy efficiency and a broad shift to zero-carbon renewable energy. The optimal plan, “carbon cash-back,” returns the carbon fees to all households as “dividends” on a regular basis.

So, while we’re waiting for fusion to supply clean energy, we can get to work on cutting the carbon emissions from the dirty stuff. Please keep the news of potential climate solutions coming – concerned readers appreciate it!

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: