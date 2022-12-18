Many thanks to the Press Herald’s Gregory Rec for his outstanding photo of Bug Light with runner and seasonal wreath (Dec. 6, Page B1). It brought back fond memories and much joy to this 93-year-old reader.

My earliest memory of this classic light was in 1935 as a 6-year-old summering on Peaks at what was my great-grandparents’ cottage. In Mr. Rec’s picture I can almost see two of the four holes that I eventually drilled to gain entry in 1971. The previous winter, I had negotiated a contract with General Electric releasing them of any liability and, at my own expense, tried to stabilize the structure from further deterioration. Rock-throwing vandals had all but stoned Bug to death. In 1972, General Electric took over from me and completely restored “the Bug.”

If you wish to see some earlier pictures of Bug Light, with the lighthouse keeper and his home, plus some of my other early Portland and Peaks Island pictures, Mr. Gilbert of Gilbert’s Chowder House on Commercial Street has honored me by framing and hanging them. Long before Gilbert’s, five generations of my family plus a multitude of friends passed through that building going to and from Peaks. Custom House Wharf was home to the great white fleet of the Casco Bay Lines.

Once again, many thanks, Mr. Rec. So many memories of my Portland and Peaks.

Howie Wright Sr.

East Boothbay

