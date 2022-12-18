JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.

Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. It’s an NFL record.

Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history. The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak.

The stunner prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

Jacksonville won the toss in overtime and had a chance to win it with Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. But the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win after squandering a 27-10 lead.

Prescott’s third-down pass proved to be a difference-maker.

Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his TD passes went to Brown.

Prescott found Brown for a 13-yard score with 3:02 remaining that looked like it would be the winner. Lawrence fumbled while scrambling on the ensuing possession, but he got the ball back and drove his team into position for Riley Patterson’s 40-yard, tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

CHIEFS 30, TEXANS 24: Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and visiting Kansas City (11-3) got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in beating Houston (1-12-1) to clinch its seventh straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs got the ball first in overtime but had to punt after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.

McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.

Houston tied it at 24 on a 29-yard field goal with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard attempt was wide right.

SAINTS 21, FALCONS 18: Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and New Orleans (5-9) beat visiting Atlanta (5-9) in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Juwan Johnson had a career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed.

New Orleans remained mathematically alive in the anemic NFC South – a division in which every team entered Week 15 with a losing record.

Atlanta was down by just a field goal and threatening to score with less than three minutes remaining when Ridder hit Drake London over the middle for first-down yardage on fourth-and-5. But safety Justin Evans punched the ball from London’s grasp, and cornerback Bradley Robey snagged it out of the air to give New Orleans the ball on its 39.

The Saints kept the ball until failing to convert on fourth-and-short in Atlanta territory with 9 seconds left, and the game ended on Ridder’s fruitless scramble two plays later.

STEELERS 24, PANTHERS 16: Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as visiting Pittsburgh (6-8) held on to beat Carolina (5-9).

Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh, which has won 3 of 4.

EAGLES 25, BEARS 20: Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and visiting Philadelphia (13-1) outlasted struggling Chicago (3-11).

Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears lost their seventh straight game – their worst skid since dropping eight in a row in 2002 to match a franchise record.

LIONS 20, JETS 17: Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and visiting Detroit (7-7) held on to beat New York (7-7).

Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans.

But Zach Wilson – who had an up-and-down return as the starting quarterback – and the Jets had one more chance to tie or win.

On fourth-and-the game from the Jets’ 40, Wilson rolled to his right and completed a 20-yard pass to Elijah Moore for a first down. Robert Saleh then called a timeout with 1 second remaining.

The Jets sent out Greg Zuerlein for a potential tying 58-yard field goal, but his kick went wide left – sending the Lions to their third straight win and sixth in their past seven games.