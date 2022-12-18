HALLOWELL — A 30-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday after being shot during an altercation with an acquaintance in Hallowell, according to police.

Sgt. Christopher Giles of the Hallowell Police Department said the shooting at 6 Second St., which occurred at about 3 a.m., was the result of an apparent altercation between two people who know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

A neighbor reported the shooting to 911, drawing police response from Hallowell, Augusta and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Giles declined to identify the victim of the shooting or details of the weapon used. He said he had no information about the location or severity of the injury to the man, who was taken to the hospital by Augusta Fire and Rescue.

“There were multiple witnesses to the event,” Giles said, adding a witness reportedly saw the suspect leave the scene.

The building where the shooting took place is a house that has been divided into apartments, located at the north end of Hallowell, not far from the Augusta line.

