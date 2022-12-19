Animal Welfare Society Youth Programs will introduce Animals in the Arts, a new humane education program for students who combine an interest in animals and art. Watercolor Pet Portraits will be held Dec. 27-28 in AWS’ Youth Programs Classroom in the Boston House at 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk.

During the three-hour program, students will explore the world of water colors while painting their own pet portrait.

Led by Amanda Zimmerman, AWS humane educator, and guest teacher, fine artist and professor Suzanne Demeolearn, students will be taught foundational skills of watercolor painting, color mixing, and learn how to trace an image directly onto watercolor paper using a window and the power of the sun. Students will use fine art quality watercolor paper, paints and brushes (provided) to learn how to render a pet’s portrait from a color photo. Students can bring a picture of their own pet or choose to paint one of AWS’ adoptable pets.

During class breaks, students may visit with Norman, the resident guinea pig, and other companion animals. Miss Amanda will also do a mini-lesson on reading animal body language.

Brushes, paints, and watercolor paper will be provided for students to use during the class. Students can take home their portrait at the end of the session. Students may opt to paint an AWS pet and donate their work to be gifted to the pet’s new family once adopted.

The $50 registration fee includes access to supplies and instruction. Registration is online at www.animalwelfaresociety.org.

Advertisement

The schedule:

Dec. 27, 9 a.m. to noon: Students ages 6-10 years old.

Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to noon: Students ages 11-18 years old.

For more information, contact AWS’ Youth Programs Coordinator Amanda Zimmerman at 207-985-3244, ext 109 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: