SANFORD – York County Emergency Management Agency, in a Dec. 19 news release, announced that it will close its vaccine center at The Center for Shopping in Sanford on Dec. 29. The clinic opened in March of 2021 through a partnership with Southern Maine Health Care and the Maine CDC.

The agency took over its operation in July of 2021 and has delivered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“The outpouring of support from staff, volunteers, York County municipalities, and local agencies has been incredible and while outside of our typical emergency response, we are proud of the difference the clinic has made in York County,” said Megan Arsenault, deputy director of York County Emergency Management Agency, in an email. “Never could we have imagined the impact this clinic has had on and with our community.”

The vaccination clinic will continue to operate Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Dec. 29. The clinic offers all COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible age groups. Monkeypox vaccines are available to eligible individuals just a few doors down at Suite 7 in the same plaza.

“The clinic was a needed emergency service to protect individuals and help us all move forward from the worldwide public health crisis,” said Art Cleaves, director of York County Emergency Management Agency. “We are so thankful to everyone who has supported this effort throughout the pandemic.”

