Re: “Letter to the editor: It’s media hypocrisy, not Trump photos, that is disgusting” (Dec. 15):

I’d like to suggest that letter writer Charles Todorich is engaging in a false equivalency when he compares the scant media coverage of what may or may not be on Hunter Biden’s laptop to the presumed outsized coverage if the laptop had been Don Jr.’s or Eric Trump’s.

The difference is that Don and Eric had official roles in their father’s administration, and Hunter Biden is simply a wayward son. Surely there are better ways for Republicans to spend their time.

Susan B. Tobey

Brunswick

