Re: “Letter to the editor: It’s media hypocrisy, not Trump photos, that is disgusting” (Dec. 15):
I’d like to suggest that letter writer Charles Todorich is engaging in a false equivalency when he compares the scant media coverage of what may or may not be on Hunter Biden’s laptop to the presumed outsized coverage if the laptop had been Don Jr.’s or Eric Trump’s.
The difference is that Don and Eric had official roles in their father’s administration, and Hunter Biden is simply a wayward son. Surely there are better ways for Republicans to spend their time.
Susan B. Tobey
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.