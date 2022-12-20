The police chief for the town of Buxton has been placed on paid leave while officials investigate an “internal personnel matter.”

Chief Troy A. Cline was placed on leave last week, according to Frank E. Pulsoni, chairman of Buxton’s five-member board of selectmen. He declined to explain what led to the decision and Cline did not respond to an e-mail seeking more information.

Pulsoni said he wanted to stress that “nobody’s been fired” and said the leave is for an indefinite period while an investigation is conducted. He also said the board hasn’t decided whether to appoint an acting chief while Cline is on leave and has made no determination of who that would be if the selectmen decide to name one.

The York County town hired Cline as police chief in 2016. Prior to that, he served as police chief in Wiscasset.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: