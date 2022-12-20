Hanukkah has just begun and Christmas is days away, leaving Freeport retailers frantically restocking shelves to meet customer demands, despite the holiday Grinch known as inflation.

Barbara Tuttle of Pownal said she is buying more gifts this year compared to last Christmas and is determined to “shop locally to support the Maine economy.”

Bates College student Carly, 22, who declined to give her last name, said she made the trip to Freeport to see the lights and start her Hanukkah shopping. The Los Angeles native browsed shelves of novelty mugs and jams to bring home to her family.

Hitting levels as high as 9.1% in June, inflation has fallen to 7.1% as of November (the most recent data available), giving Americans a little breathing room.

Holiday retail spending has consistently grown over the past decade, and the National Retail Federation predicted a 6%-8% increase in holiday sales this year, as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores.

Despite higher-than-normal price tags, stores like L.L. Bean, British Goods and Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookshop reported heavy foot traffic this winter.

L.L. Bean employee Lori Snow said sales have been consistent and the company has had “a great season.” She said shoppers are drawn to L.L. Bean because of its welcoming environment. Not just famous for its boots and outerwear, each winter, the retail giant draws a crowd with its seven-week Northern Lights Celebration. Shoppers can take a break to ice skate, drink cocoa, visit with Santa and his reindeer, or simply enjoy thousands of holiday lights on display.

