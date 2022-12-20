Re: “Letter to the editor: Child can’t get care until parent proves she’s not sick” (Dec. 13):
I know the medical field is overworked and understaffed, but not seeing a sick child unless they test negative for COVID? Why can we not access rapid strep and influenza tests at home like they did for COVID? That would lessen the burden on the medical community!
I am really trying to understand why the rapid home COVID tests are so available but the other tests are not available to the general public. It sure would be nice to know, before you go to a group gathering, that you are negative for influenza and not just COVID.
Diane Holden
Pownal
