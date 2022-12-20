Wabanaki people have their own sovereign political and cultural existence, many thousands of years older than this settler state.

Today (Dec. 9), in the index on Page A1 and again in an article on Page B1 of the Local & State section (“Sovereignty constraints hurt tribes financially, study finds”), you repeatedly imply the Wabanaki people are possessions of the state. That is most certainly not true – no matter how much some people in power might wish it so.

“Maine’s tribes” is a phrase that should long ago have landed in your circular file.

Please update your style guide.

Jeffrey Hotchkiss

Portland

