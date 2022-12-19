The fishermen and hunters of Maine should pay close attention to this presidential administration in the process of imposing more regulations on the industry.
Serving 200 lobsters at the White House, while not meeting with Maine lobstermen regarding his administration’s regulations, is despicable and a stick in the eye of the state of Maine. The plan is to shut down the fishing industry – plain and simple. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree should be on the phone to confront President Biden regarding this latest lack of respect for one of Maine’s biggest industries.
The voters deserve an answer. Where is Sen. Susan Collins?
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro, N.H.
