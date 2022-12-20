PHILADELPHIA — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago.

The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing shoulder – the arm that helped guide Philadelphia to the best record in the NFL and cemented him as a bona fide MVP contender – to plausible on Saturday at Dallas.

“I’m feeling fine, feeling fine,” Hurts said Tuesday. “Definitely a chance.”

Even if Hurts doesn’t play Saturday when the Eagles (13-1) can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, the fact his availability is on the table means he avoided the worst-case scenario of a significant injury that could have cost him significant time.

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni refused to rule out his franchise QB.

“I do not put it past Jalen Hurts, I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,” Sirianni said Tuesday. “There’s a chance he can play this week.”

Advertisement

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

After Dallas, the Eagles close the season with home games against New Orleans and the New York Giants. Should they earn the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Eagles could play up to two home games at Lincoln Financial Field in the playoffs.

BEARS: Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury.

Jenkins was at the team’s practice facility two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it’s a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday.

“He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving around, looking good,” Eberflus said. “He’s day to day. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

Jenkins was carted from the field and taken to a hospital during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game’s opening drive. The right guard was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

Advertisement

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters.

The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.

BROWNS: Star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans – and bone-chilling weather.

Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout.

Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice.

The forecast for Christmas Eve calls for snow showers, winds gusting to 40 mph and temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill off Lake Erie could drive the temperature well below zero.

Advertisement

STEELERS: Quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas.

Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.

JETS: Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt.

With Mike White not cleared for contact by doctors as he recovers from broken ribs, Saleh and the Jets will have Wilson make a second straight start in his return from a three-game benching.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision on the field that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans.

Pees, 73, was knocked to the turf in Sunday’s pregame collision with Saints returner Rashid Shaheed, who was trying to field a punt during warm-ups.

Pees missed the game after he was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released from the hospital in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win on Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous