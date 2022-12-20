PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.

It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New York rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Pittsburgh, winning Game 7 at home in overtime.

Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won 8 of 9. Pittsburgh is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games overall.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and extended his winning streak to seven. He also has a career-best 13-game point streak, tied for fourth-longest in team history.

Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers, who lost for the third time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots but lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season.

FLYERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3: Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett scored twice and Carter Hart made 30 saves to help lead Philadelphia to a win over visiting Columbus.

Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight and 8 of 10.

HURRICANES 4, DEVILS 1: Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as host Carolina beat New Jersey.

Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game points streak and moved into first place in Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the Devils. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Kochetkov made 37 saves overall, including a stop on Jesper Bratt’s breakaway in the final 30 seconds of the second period.

The Devils lost their sixth straight game. A stunning downfall considering New Jersey lost only four times through the end of November – a span of 23 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, LIGHTNING 1: Auston Matthews’s goal in the second period proved to be the winner as Toronto topped visiting Tampa Bay.

Michael Bunting, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Tampa Bay, which had its five-game winning streak halted.

JETS 5, SENATORS 1: Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as Winnipeg won at home.

Connor and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career high for points with 38 this season.

Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the Jets (21-10-1).

David Rittich made 35 saves for Winnipeg. It was the first time this season the has started consecutive games. Connor Hellebuyck was missing because of a non-COVID illness.

Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal for the Senators.

