TOPSAHM — The Mt. Ararat girls basketball team hoped for a strong start to the season to put it position for a Class A South tournament run.

So far, so good.

The Eagles sank Yarmouth 52-40 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

“It’s been a different kid that has stepped up each night,” said coach Julie Petrie. “We’re still figuring out our identity. Every game is important and every game we’re getting that experience. … It’s nice to start on a positive note, we have a lot of challenges down the road and we’ll see how it goes.”

On Tuesday, sophomore Cali Pomerleau led all scorers with 17 points, including nine from behind the arc, while Julianna Allen added eight points. Sophomore Avery Beal chipped in with seven. Yarmouth’s Lauren Keaney and Neena Panozzo scored 11 and 10, respectively.

The Eagles, who entered play Wednesday sitting atop the A South Heal point standings, have yet to allow more than 41 points in a game.

Offensive, Mt. Ararat has received contributions from several players.

The Eagles led just 15-13 Tuesday before they pushed the pace and went on a 12-0 run.

“I told the girls we need to be sharper (and) defensively we can’t allow easy cuts to the basket,” Petrie said. “We fuel off our energy both offensively and defensively and we were just flat, and that’s not how we operate. With (holiday) break coming up and sickness going around, I just told them they needed find where they’re going to get that energy when it’s not there.”

Pomerleau agreed.

“Play basketball,” she said. “Play the way we know. She never taught us to just let someone go by us and told us to get our energy up, talk more and communicate.”

Yarmouth chipped away at the deficit and trailed just 29-21 at the half. However, Mt. Ararat enjoyed a fast start to the third quarter and pushed the lead to 15.

While the Clippers used a run of their own to get within 44-38 late, consecutive 3-pointers by Kennedy Lampert and Pomerleau sealed the victory for the Eagles.

Mt. Ararat entered the season with lofty expectations after finishing 13-7 last winter. The Eagles reached the regional semifinals, where they fell to Brunswick.

That team graduated three senior starters, but return a talented roster, led by sophomores Pomerleau and Lampert. Both Beal and Elena Willis, who played valuable minutes off the bench last season, also should contribute at both ends of the floor this season.

This year’s squad consists of five juniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen.

Sophomores Islah Godo and Tarynn Keleher are go-to players off the bench.

The fast tempo offense, driven by their playmaking defense, is how Petrie wants her young team to play.

“Our game has changed, we don’t have a 6-foot-4 center in the middle anymore, so that’s changed a little bit,” said Petrie of last year’s center Elsa Daulerio. “We’re trying to play a little faster pace, spread it out.”

Pomerleau led the Eagles in a season-opening win over Marshwood with 21 points and followed that effort with a team-high 16 in a victory over Camden Hills. Still, the Eagles have shown good balance on the offensive end of the floor, something Petrie and players say will be pivotal this season. Allen led the team with 10 points in a win over Leavitt while Willis has scored 25 points in four games.

“Everybody has to come together and be a leader. It’s not just certain people, so we need to work together and grow off each other,” Lampert said.

“Everyone has to contribute game in and game out, it’s not just a couple of people,” added Pomerleau.

The Eagles will next host Morse on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.

