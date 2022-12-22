RICHMOND — Hunter Mason scored a game-high 26 points as Richmond handed Forest Hills its first loss of the season in a 61-51 boys basketball victory Thursday.

Wyatt Cassidy added 18 points and five rebounds for Richmond (4-0) while Connor Vashon hauled in 12 rebounds to go along with three points and two blocks.

Forest Hills (5-1) was led by Braeden Welch with 19 points and Cooper Daigle with 15.

FALMOUTH 63, BRUNSWICK 55: Chris Simonds dropped in 19 points as the Navigators (3-1) used a third-quarter run to knock off the Dragons (0-4) in Brunswick.

Judd Armstrong added 18 points for Falmouth (3-1) and Lucas Dilworth had 14.

Trevor Garrish scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Brunswick (0-4). Thomas Harvey put up 15 and Noah Johnson had 11.

MT. ABRAM 72, LISBON 47: The Roadrunners (3-1) bounced back from a slow first quarter and pulled away in the fourth to earn an MVC win over the Greyhounds (2-2) in Salem.

Lisbon led 15-3 after on quarter, and was still up 31-20 at halftime. Mt. Abram overtook the Greyhounds with a 27-11 third quarter, after which it led 47-42, and then built up a large lead with a 25-5 fourth.

Kaden Pillsbury paced the Roadrunners with 23 points, including 14 in the third quarter. Payton Mitchell contributed 17 and Cam Grey finished with 15. Grey hit three 3-pointers and Pillsbury sank two treys.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 39, FOREST HILLS 31: Kara Briand scored 18 points and hauled down eight rebounds to lead the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Lila Viselli added seven points for Richmond (4-0) while Darby Flanagan had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Briand also had three blocks.

Forest Hills (4-2) was led by Grace Allen with 15 points and Kylie Yu with six.

GIRLS HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 6, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 1: Rosie Panenka had second and third period goals to lead the way for the Clippers (6-0) as they rolled out to a 6-0 lead and cruised past the Rams (3-3) at USM.

Sophie White, Kate Tracy, Celia Zinman, and Sophie Smith all scored for Yarmouth/Freeport.

Marissa Payne had a third period goal for Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Westbrook.

Ellie Keil stopped 21 shots for the Rams, while Ava Gervais had nine saves for the Clippers.

