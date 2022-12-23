In regards to the Dec. 19 article “South Portland: City considers new shelter zoning to avoid tax increases” (Page B1), many thoughts crossed my mind. Any local tax increase, be it 1 or 20 percent, should not even be considered to pay for General Assistance for asylum seekers.

In my opinion, that should be a federal and state responsibility. Why should the municipalities that these people are placed in bear the tax burden that they cause? The city already raised its General Assistance budget by over 1,400 percent this year to fund the homeless and (mostly) asylum seekers.

On my way to work, thinking about property tax dollars, I often have to stop and wait several minutes for a school bus unloading over 25 kids at the Comfort Inn here in South Portland. I don’t see Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Cumberland, etc., being burdened like South Portland, Portland, Scarborough, Westbrook, etc., because of the former’s lack of motels, I assume, which is to their advantage.

Where are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his buses when we need them?

Philip Brown

South Portland

