The first time I visited Wes McNair in Maine, he took me for a walk in his new hometown of Mercer. He pointed out a millstone whose words commemorated an elm of 32 feet in circumference at chest height, a tree reputed to be the largest ever grown in New England. Farther on, we paused to examine an impressive pile of boulders in a field. The landowners, McNair said, had cleared them out to start a pumpkin patch.

We had been friends for years by then, and although he had moved farther north just a few months earlier, I could tell he had already begun to collect details and stories that would nourish his poetry to come. “Late Wonders,” his new selected poems from 10 collections, reflects on the career he made of telling the stories he has lived and witnessed.

Local book “Late Wonders: New and Selected Poems” By Wesley McNair Godine, 275 pages $29.95

Now 81 years old, McNair was born in poverty in rural New Hampshire and lived there into his 40s. I had the good fortune to interview him for my newspaper just after he published his first book of poems. We have stayed in touch ever since. He moved to Mercer to teach at the University of Maine’s Farmington campus, later became the state’s poet laureate, and is now an emeritus professor.

In Mercer, a town of fewer than 600 people, he soon embraced life beyond the range of the Boston hub. People tend to identify Mercer as being in “west-central Maine,” but in McNair’s view, “it is neither west nor central. It’s way up there.”

When the neighbors realized they had a poet in their midst, they invited him to “Hobby Night” at the local grange. The closing lines of “Seeing Mercer, Maine,” celebrate this milestone.

Would it matter if I told you

people live here – the old

man from the coast who built

a lobster shack in a hay field;

the couple with the sign

that says Cosmetics

and Landfill; the woman

so shy about her enlarged leg

she hangs her clothes

outdoors at night? Walk down this road

awhile. What you see here in daytime –

a kind of darkness that comes

from too much light –

you’ll need to adjust

your eyes for. The outsized

hominess of that TV dish,

for instance, leaning

against its cupboard

of clapboard. The rightness

of the lobsterman’s shack –

do you find it, tilted

there on the sidehill,

the whitecaps of daisies

just cresting beside it?

When I first interviewed McNair in 1984, he told me his aim was “to write poems for the back pockets of Americans.” He has remained steadfast in this endeavor. By coincidence, in writing a poem inspired by a story in the Concord Monitor, the newspaper I edited, he had discovered a way to enhance this approach.

The subject was the tragic death of a man who had fallen from his roof. In shaping this personal tragedy into a poem, McNair found himself also telling the larger story of the demise of farming in northern New England. “One by one,” he said in a recent reading, “I began to write poems about the people around me – people on the margins. This opened the door to life itself.” The poem about the farmer is “The Last Time Shorty Towers Fetched the Cows.”

In the only story we have

of Shorty Towers, it is five o’clock

and he is dead drunk on his roof

deciding to fetch the cows. How

he got in this condition, shingling

all afternoon, is what the son-in-law,

the one who made the back pasture

into a golf course, can’t figure out. So,

with an expression somewhere between shock

and recognition, he just watches Shorty

pull himself up to his not-so-

full height, square his shoulders,

and sigh that small sigh as if caught

once again in an invisible swarm of

bees. Let us imagine, in that moment

just before he turns to the roof’s edge

and the abrupt end of the joke

which is all anyone thought to remember

of his life, Shorty is listening

to what seems to be the voice

of a lost heifer, just breaking

upward. And let us think that when he walks

with such odd purpose down that hill

jagged with shingles, he suddenly feels it

open into the wide, incredibly green

meadow where all the cows are.

In the years after McNair moved to Maine, we often visited each other. With our spouses, we each bought a camp on a pond in our home state. A carpenter built a writing cabin for him near his camp, and I wrote on the back porch of mine. He sent me poems in progress for comment, and I tested my ideas on him. When we got together, we swam the pond and walked the woods by day, played crazy-8s with our wives, and drank boilermakers and talked writing deep into the night.

Over time, I watched McNair’s poems follow the vicissitudes of his life, often focusing on his family, the characters he knew best. Written over three decades, his most ambitious work recounted the deaths of his younger brother and his mother and the difficult life of his sister.

In “Late Wonders,” these three long poems appear as a trilogy. At a recent reading in Concord, I was reminded of them when McNair told his listeners that while compiling the poems for the book, he realized he was assembling the story of his life. He likened the exercise to doing a jigsaw puzzle. “You first see a patch of cattails coming together,” he said, “and then the hull of a boat, the water, and the sky. And suddenly there it is – a sunny day on the pond.”

Beyond his empathy and storytelling, McNair’s greatest gift as an artist is his eye. In details most of us might miss, he sees the human story. He often turns his eye on the natural world, reminding us northern New Englanders that the landscape around us provides consolation even in the heart of winter. One of my favorites from “Late Wonders” is “Glass Night.”

Come, warm rain

and cold snap

come, car light

and country road

winding me around

dark’s finger,

come, flash

of mailbox and sign,

and shine

of brush,

stubble and all

the lit lonely

windows wrapped

in the glass branches

of tree

after flying tree.

Come, moon-coated

snow hills, and flung

far ahead pole

by pole the long

glass cobweb

in my high beam

that carries me deeper.

Come, deeper

and mute dark

and speech of light.

Come, glass night.

Mike Pride is a historian and retired journalist who lives in Bow, New Hampshire. His latest book is “No Place for a Woman: Harriet Dame’s Civil War.”

