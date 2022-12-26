After a tumultuous run of weather this past week, Rumford’s Black Mountain of Maine made good on its Monday opening with five open trails in variable conditions and two open lifts.

Many of Maine’s snow sports mountains and resorts are now open for winter break skiing, snowboarding, and other activities as the full season lies ahead. Here’s where some of them stand on winter break hours and events and regular season hours.

Black Mountain’s winter break hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 2. Regular season hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 4-9 p.m. on select Wednesdays. Black Mountain offers a multitude of trails for skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing. Hours for snow tubing are 12-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 4-9 p.m. on select Wednesdays.

Snowmakers will resume Tuesday with the hope of more slopes opening up.

Sugarloaf in Kingfield has 44 trails open over 253 acres and 19 miles. Five of the open trails have snowmaking and 34 trails are groomed. Current snow surface conditions are frozen and hard-packed and all lifts except for two are open.

Winter break hours are 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Dec. 27 to Jan. 1. Regular season hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Sugarloaf’s winter break events include a storytime snowshoe safari on Dec. 27, a guided evening snowshoe safari on Dec. 28, Climb for a Cure on Dec. 29, Amos the Moose book reading on Dec. 30, a storytime snowshoe safari and a handful of New Year’s celebrations Dec. 31. Every evening will feature a different musical performance.

Mt. Abram Maine Ski & Ride in Greenwood has six open trails and three open lifts, though uphill access is closed as of Monday. Winter break hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26-28; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 29 to Jan. 1; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 2. Regular season hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Mt. Abram’s Loose Boots Lounge holds a Winter Music Series and will feature an array of artists through New Year’s Eve.

Lost Valley in Auburn currently has eight machine-groomed trails open to ski or ride as of Monday. Winter break hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Jan. 2 hours run 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. After that, regular season hours run 3-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; Tuesday’s L.L.Bean Family Ski Night runs 3-8 p.m.; Friday 3-9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those in the military, attending college, and seniors 62 and up with valid identification have a special rate, and snow tubing tickets come in 55-minute sessions with a variety of ticket prices based on group size.

Lost Valley’s winter break events include the Oxford Hills Combi Classic Fundraiser costume ski race from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, WinterKids’ Welcome to Winter on Dec. 29, and Snow-ga with Mantra Maine on Dec. 31.

Sunday River in Newry is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 1. Regular season hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. As of Monday, Sunday River had 13 lifts, 55 groomed trails, and 355 open acres available. An afternoon update on the resort’s website said trail groomers will be working into the nights to mix new snow to provide soft top layers. Groomers hope to open more trails and lifts as the week progresses.

Winter break events include a fire dancer on Dec. 28, a magic show on Dec. 29, the fire dancer’s return, a kid celebration, and New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.

Titcomb Mountain in Farmington has winter break hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Regular season hours will be updated toward the end of vacation week. Tickets are available at the slopeside deck.

Spruce Mountain Ski Slope in Jay is open over winter break from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday. Regular season hours are 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. Slopes are closed Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Spruce Mountain offers 11 trails and three rope tows.

