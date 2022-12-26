G. Gavin “Scotty” Falconer, 92 years, a resident of Kennebunk, died peacefully Wednesday night, Dec. 21, 2022 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine with his family by his side.

He was born July 15, 1930 in Los Angeles, a son of George Gavin and Margaret Falconer. At age 2, he and his family moved to Scotland until 1947 and then he served in the US Army during Korean War at the age of 18. After the war, he lived in Massachusetts and worked for HP Hood as a milk delivery man. In 1954, he married his first wife, Sheila J. Morse in Sunapee, New Hampshire.

In 1968, he married his second wife, Janet E. Jenkins, and they lived in West Springfield, Massachusetts, before moving to Kennebunkport where he and Janet owned and operated The Heathery House until 1983. He drove travelers to and from the airport for many years. Scotty worked as wallpaper hanger and painter until just prior to his death.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge in West Springfield and also to the Melha Shriners of Springfield. When he moved to Maine, he was a member of the Arundel Lodge 76 of Kennebunkport, Scottish Rite Valley of Portland, and Kora Shrine of Lewiston, where he belonged to the Highlanders as the pipe major, and the York County Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Pioneer Club. While he was involved with the Shriner’s, he was an avid supporter and fundraiser of the annual Shriner’s Lobster Bowl, raising over $130,000 since 1997. He was also a member of Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce for many years.

Scotty enjoyed coin collecting, leading the bagpipers in the Shrine parades and spending time with friends and family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janet E. Falconer, who died in 2018 and by a son, Donald Falconer.

Scotty is survived by four children, Douglas, Gary, Keith and Eric Falconer; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, with Masonic Service at 6 :30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Carolyn Lambert officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, on Thursday Dec. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Scotty Falconer’s memory can be made to the Kora Shrine Lobster Bowl, 11 Sabattus St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Scotty ’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

