A Falmouth Public Schools Campus Master Plan meeting for community input is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the middle school.

Falmouth school officials and consultants Oak Point Associates will lead the discussion on the master plan, which will guide future planning for the 125-acre campus.

Master plan discussions will continue throughout the winter and spring.

