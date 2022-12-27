BASKETBALL

Mfiondu Kabengele had 30 points and 12 rebounds as the Maine Celtics opened the regular-season portion of their schedule with a 126-113 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The NBA G League standings reset after the Showcase Cup portion of the schedule, when Maine went 11-7 and lost in the semifinals.

Luka Šamanić added 24 points and nine rebounds for Maine, while Kamar Baldwin had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Marial Shayok added 19 points, while had Denzel Valentine 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Gabe York had 27 points off the bench for Fort Wayne. Trevelin Queen added 22 points, while Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 21. Justin Anderson had 10 points and 10 assists.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed.

Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title.

The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International, which starts Sunday.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half at Stamford Bridge ensured three points for the London club and left it eighth in the Premier League.

Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Overall women’s World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin held on to a big opening-run advantage to win a giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, the American’s first triumph in the discipline in more than a year.

Carrying a lead of 0.72 seconds over Petra Vlhová from the first leg, Shiffrin lost nearly six-tenths of the advantage when her Slovakian rival posted the fastest time in the final run, but ultimately won by 0.13 seconds.

The result marked Shiffrin’s fourth World Cup win of the season and 78th overall, leaving her four short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Marta Bassino, who won the previous GS and remains in the lead of the discipline standings, was 0.31 behind in third. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden trailed by 1.52 in eighth.

