Dec. 30

Honey Bee and the Stingers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10 cover. lennyspub.com

Akashic Records Experience: 7 p.m., The Portland Spiritualist Church, at Saccarappa Lodge, 573 Main St., Westbrook. Guided meditation and music. portlandspiritualistchurch.org

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 31

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Shemekia Copeland for NYE: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownsfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

New Year’s Eve party with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 4

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 5

David Good & Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 6

Holly Heist: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Chas Lester, Evan Haines, Tyler Quist: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

