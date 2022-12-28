For family entertainment on New Year’s Eve, Gorham is the place to be with a variety of family entertainment, interactive shows, food and fireworks.

This year marks the first full New Year Gorham celebration since the pandemic.

“Everything is shaping up nicely and I look forward to celebrating New Year Gorham together with our community in person,” Virginia Wilder Cross, an organizer and event founder, said Tuesday.

Shows and demonstrations will be held at the Recreation Department in the Municipal Center, 75 School St., and at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

Returning favorites include Gorham’s own nationally known Don Roy Trio with Franco-American music at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Wildlife Encounters will be at the Recreation Department from 3:30-5 p.m.

Organizers also are rolling out some new entertainment for the 2023 celebration, and Wilder Cross said the new performances promise to be a lot of fun.

“Antonio Rocha, the storyteller we’ve had for a few years, is going to hold a mime workshop for kids. After the kids have learned about mime and how to do it, they will perform on the GHS performance stage,” Wilder Cross said.

Other new acts include Timmy and the Sophomores Quartet, made up of Gorham High School students, and the high school chamber singers.

Line dancing with Sizzlin’ Suzzin and Flamin’ Raymin also is in the entertainment lineup.

“We had contra dancing before COVID and it was a big hit,” Wilder Cross said.

Making Memories with Susan and Ray Dupuis will stage a play in the high school gym about a pirate with all the actors except for the pirate coming from the audience.

The Northern Force FIRST Robotics Team 172 will serve up food from 4:30-6 p.m. in the New Year Gorham Cafe at the high school.

The University of Southern Maine will host ice skating from 2-4 p.m.

At 9 p.m. a fireworks show will light up the night, launched from the field beside the high school.

Wrist bands allowing access to everything are $5 and available at the Gorham Hannaford and Baxter Memorial Library. Family passes for $25 can be purchased at the Recreation Department or with cash at the door.

“We are ready to go,” said organizer Krista Nadeau.

A complete schedule and times can be found by visiting New Year Gorham’s Facebook page.

