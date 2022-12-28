ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets’ longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.

Brooklyn has won 14 of 15.

Yuta Watanabe’s layup in the final minute of the third made it 81-80 for Brooklyn’s first lead since it was 33-32. Durant closed the third with a pair of free throws, and the Nets never trailed again. Irving scored eight consecutive points early in the fourth to put Brooklyn up 93-82 and cap a 17-3 run, and the Hawks called timeout.

The Hawks were without leading scorer Trae Young, leading rebounder Clint Capela and starting forward De’Andre Hunter. Young was scratched before tipoff with a left calf contusion. Capela and Hunter were ruled out long before the game began.

WIZARDS 127, SUNS 102: Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help Washington pull away for a win over visiting Phoenix.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each had 22 points for Washington as three-time Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal sat out with hamstring soreness. .

Deandre Ayton scored 31 points for the Suns.

PISTONS 121, MAGIC 101: Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and host Detroit overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat Orlando, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out.

Jalen Duren finished with seven points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who got 76 points from their bench, which has led the NBA in scoring in December.

Franz Wagner had 19 points for Orlando, which lost on back-to-back nights after winning 8 of 9.

HEAT 112, LAKERS 98: Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and host Miami moved over .500 by topping Los Angeles.

Tyler Herro had 18 points and nine assists for the Heat (18-17). Caleb Martin scored 13 points and Gabe Vincent added 12.

LeBron James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, playing on the second night of a back to back. Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder each had 15 for the Lakers.

NOTES

SUNS: Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker’s injury and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.

He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game trip.

Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game and already topped 50 points twice this season.

