HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury.

Now, for the first time, he won’t play because of what Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.

McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive. Practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the backup.

The Raiders (6-9) have lost two of the past three games to all but fall out of the playoff race just a year after making the postseason. Carr has not completed more than 55 percent of his passes over the past four games, and has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdown passes.

“I don’t think anybody feels like we’ve done enough offensively certainly in a couple of these games,” McDaniels said. “We couldn’t put enough points on the board, so I don’t think anybody’s really happy with what we’ve done.”

By not playing Carr, the Raiders eliminate the possibility of a serious injury affecting his contract status. The club has until Feb. 15 to decide whether to release or trade Carr – who has a no-trade clause but could waive it – or he would receive $33 million for 2023. A serious injury would guarantee that money plus another $7.5 million for 2024.

Even before Wednesday’s announcement, there were serious questions whether the Raiders wanted to continue to invest in a quarterback who has led the team to just two playoff appearances.

“We’re all accountable to where we’re at, and I think this (decision) is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven’t seen play in a situation like this against a couple of good teams, really good teams,” McDaniels said.

COMMANDERS: Looking to reinvigorate their offense that has become stagnant, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for a crucial late-season game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Coach Ron Rivera decided to go with Wentz over Taylor Heinicke for his team’s next game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, citing the veteran QB’s play in relief at San Francisco and a better command of the offense than earlier this season.

“Where we are right now, I’m looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different,” Rivera said after practice Wednesday. “And I think now’s a good opportunity for it.”

Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass. The 29-year-old with the strong arm gives the Commanders a higher ceiling than Heinicke, whose success running the offense sputtered after winning five of his first six starts.

BROWNS: Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice Wednesday after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue.

Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a head injury on Dec. 17 against Baltimore.

SUSPENSIONS DROPPED: Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game.

Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on Tuesday, and gave him a $50,000 fine. Hearing officer James Thrash overturned Aboushi’s suspension and gave him a $12,000 fine. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day.

GIANTS: The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday.

CHIEFS: Kansas City expects to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday against play the Denver Broncos. Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve.

