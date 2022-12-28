ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal.

The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.

Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. He agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

After the uncertainty of playing with the low-budget Oakland Athletics for the past four seasons, Murphy is looking forward to putting down roots in Atlanta with a team that has won five straight NL East titles and captured the World Series championship in 2021.

“My wife is looking forward to having a spot where she feels comfortable, at least for a while,” Murphy said. “That’s important to us.”

The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period. Over the past year, they reached long-term deals with sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson, as well as rookie stars Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.

Atlanta previously signed outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies to similar pacts, ensuring that seven core players are under contract for at least three more seasons – and often much longer – with club options that could extend the deals even more.

“It’s an honor to be included in that mix,” Murphy said. “Going forward, I can’t see this team being anything but great over the next several years.”

The 28-year-old Murphy was acquired from the Athletics shortly after the winter meetings in a three-team deal that also included the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves sent All-Star catcher William Contreras and minor league pitcher Justin Yeager to the Brewers, while backup catcher Manny Pina and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas went to Oakland.

Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledged paying a heavy price but said it was worth the cost to acquire one of the game’s top catchers.

Murphy was heading into his first year of arbitration and wouldn’t have been eligible for free agency until 2026.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff.

They decided that right-hander Jordan Lyles was the right fit.

The Royals announced their $17 million, two-year deal with the 32-year-old Lyles a week after agreeing to terms with him. The Royals made space for him by designating for assignment first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, whom they had just re-signed last month to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration.

A COURT in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of 13 people accused of attempting to murder former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in Santo Domingo in 2019, according to reports.

Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia and Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, the accused shooter, were sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to an ESPN report. The two received the longest sentences among the defendants.

Eight other defendants got sentences ranging from five to 20 years in prison, according to the verdict from the First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo.

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind of the attack, is one of three defendants who were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, the ESPN report said.

Dominican authorities said the full sentence will be read on Feb. 8, 2023.

