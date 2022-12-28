Chris Ledlum had 27 points and 15 rebounds as Harvard’s men’s basketball team edged UMaine 74-73 in overtime Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Idan Tretout added 17 points as a reserve for Harvard (9-5).

Gedi Juozapaitis led Maine (6-7) with 17 points and hit the tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. Kellen Tynes had 15, four rebounds and four assists. Kristians Feierbergs added 12.

The Black Bears have lost three straight.

(2) UCONN 74, VILLANOVA 66: Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead host UConn (14-0, 3-0 Big East) over Villanova (7-6, 1-1).

Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies.

(7) TENNESSEE 63, MISSISSIPPI 59: Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points and combined with Zakai Zeigler to convert six free throws in the final 1:09, helping visiting Tennessee (11-2) top Mississippi (8-5) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

(10) GONZAGA 120, EASTERN OREGON 42: Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and host Gonzaga (11-3) raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon to set a program record for the largest margin of victory.

It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga’s previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Zags also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001.

(13) VIRGINIA 66, ALBANY 46: Armaan Franklin scored 20 points, Jayden Gardner had 16 and host Virginia (9-2) ended a two-game skid, breezing past Albany (5-10).

(18) TCU 103, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57: Emanuel Miller had 20 points with 10 rebounds, and host TCU (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine games by beating Central Arkansas (5-8).

MISSOURI 89, (19) KENTUCKY 75: Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, D’Moi Hodge added 15 and host Missouri (12-1) blew out Kentucky (8-4) night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

(20) AUBURN 61, FLORIDA 58: Chris Moore got a steal in the final seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer as host Auburn (11-2) topped Florida (7-6) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ONEONTA 55, SOUTHERN MAINE 51: Meg Nardelli hit two free throws with three seconds remaining in regulation and the Red Dragons (8-3) beat the Huskies (2-6) in the D3hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas.

Nardelli and Clara Culeton had 11 points for Oneonta.

Vanessa Vaughan had 20 points to lead USM.

(14) MICHIGAN 76, NEBRASKA 59: Leigha Brown scored 20 points and visiting Michigan (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) defeated Nebraska (10-4, 2-1), giving Coach Kim Barnes Arico her 500th career win.

FOOTBALL

MILITARY BOWL: Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and Duke wrapped up an impressive first season under Mike Elko with a 30-13 victory over UCF at Annapolis, Maryland.

The Blue Devils (9-4) have won four consecutive bowl games, although this was their first appearance in one since 2018. Jordan Moore ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then Duke took control in the second.

UCF (9-5) lost three of its final four games this season.

LIBERTY BOWL: KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win at Memphis, Tennessee.

The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime, but failed on a 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold, ending a 4 1/2-hour marathon.

TEXAS TECH: Coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut.

The $26.6 million, six-year deal has annual $100,000 increases that peak at $4.6 million in the final season in 2028. That doesn’t include performance bonuses.

LSU: Receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft.

Boutte’s announcement on a verified social media account came hours after Coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.

