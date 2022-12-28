HOCKEY

Tim Doherty and Alex-Olivier Voyer each had three goals and an assist as the Maine Mariners crushed the Worcester Railers 9-3 Wednesday afternoon in an ECHL game at Cross Insurance Arena.

The nine goals tied a Mariners franchise record for most goals in a game, set on December 29, 2021, also against Worcester in a 9-7 victory at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners are 7-2 this month.

Maine pulled away with five goals in the second period as Voyer and Doherty each scored twice. They completed their hat tricks in the third period.

The Mariners outshot the Railers 49-36.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Vincent Kriechmayr made a two-minute run on one of the world’s most demanding downhill courses look easy at Bormio, Italy.

The world champion from Austria skied the icy and bumpy 2,268-kilometer Stelvio to perfection to win the last men’s World Cup downhill of 2022.

It was Kriechmayr’s 14th World Cup victory and seventh in downhill.

Canada’s James Crawford was 0.40 seconds behind in second, and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished 0.28 further back in third.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a gripping duel with Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami in a giant slalom at Semmering, Austria, to earn career victory No. 79.

Shiffrin also won Tuesday’s GS on the same course and is now three World Cup wins short of the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin trailed leader Gut-Behrami by 0.22 seconds after the opening leg but the pair swapped places after a thrilling final run in which both made mistakes, with the American racer ultimately beating her rival by 0.10.

Marta Bassino, who leads the GS standings, was 0.47 behind in third, followed by Italian teammate Federica Brignone in fourth.

SOCCER

JAPAN: Coach Hajime Moriyasu has been reappointed to the job after the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 of this month’s World Cup, the Japan Football Association said.

He is now expected to lead the team again at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Moriyasu guided Japan to wins over former world champions Spain and Germany in group play in Qatar before the team lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout..

BELGIUM: Club Brugge fired Coach Carl Hoefkens despite a stirring run in the Champions League that landed the Belgian club in the last 16.

Hoefkens was let go because of disappointing domestic results highlighted by a Belgian Cup exit last week and lackluster play in the league, where it trails in fourth place.

CHELSEA: Chelsea said Reece James will be sidelined for up to a month after the England defender sustained a recurrence of his knee injury in the 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

James, who missed the World Cup because of his long-term injury, looked close to tears when he was substituted after 53 minutes of his comeback game Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension, tying him to the French champion until 2026.

The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.

