The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society is offering a free online (Zoom) meeting on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Roberta Ransley-Matteau of the Osher Map Library who will present “Getting By: The Immigrant Working Class on Main Street in Biddeford, 1880-1932.” The program is about immigrant groups, primarily Irish, Greeks, Albanians, and Chinese, who worked in textile mills as well as owning or working in small businesses.

Ransley-Matteau will focus on Dennis Delany as an illustration of the times. Delany came from Ireland and is an example of a struggling immigrant trying to “get by.” In addition to tracing his family, Ransley-Matteau covers his various occupations (baker, laborer, restaurant “keeper”). He usually got into trouble with the law for smuggling rum, organizing illegal boxing matches, and dog fights. He also was a champion boxer. Delany’s activities were frequently reported in the Biddeford Daily Journal, which is where she found plentiful information about him. She will also discuss some organizations that were active during the time, such as the Know-Nothing Party that was regarded as anti-immigrant.

To register for the free program, email [email protected]

