Age Friendly South Portland needs more volunteers to help shovel walks and mailboxes of older residents who can’t do it themselves.

We had a good response to our first request for volunteers, but the requests for shoveling have grown. We need more shovelers to help these people. Each helper is being asked to commit to a single walk or mailbox for one of our seniors. Your work can help increase peoples’ safety and mobility so please consider helping us out.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-799-6350 to talk with Sue Henderson to help you get signed up.

Golden Shovel participants and safety

As you shop, do business and eat delicious food along Ocean Street from Market Street to Thomas Knight Park, you will see signs in windows of our Golden Shovel program participants.

At the end of the winter, people will be asked to vote for the business that kept its entrance most clear for easy and safe entry. Look for the posters and note who is doing a great job. The winning business receives the Golden Shovel Award.

By the way, just saying, black coats seem to be in style for pedestrians. Maxine Beecher was quoted as saying “Dark is dangerous!”

Folks, put some reflectors on your dark clothes and cross at the cross walks. Drivers, slow down, look for people in dark clothing crossing in the middle of the street. Drivers and walkers, do your part to help each other out.

Susan Henderson is secretary for Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at [email protected]

