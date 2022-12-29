TOPSHAM — Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points and added four steals as the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 62-20 win over Morse on Thursday.

Freshman Julianna Allen added 15 points for Mt. Ararat (5-0), which led 37-14 at the half.

Haley Kirkpatrick led Morse (1-4) with nine points.

BRUNSWICK 80, CAPE ELIZABETH 20: Dakota Shipley scored 19 points and Emily Doring added 14 as the visiting Dragons (5-0) powered past the Capers (1-3).

Kyra Fortier added nine points. Mel Martinez and Grace Callahan scored six points each for Cape Elizabeth.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 70, RICHMOND 42: Elise MacNair scored 27 points as the Seagulls (4-1) cruised past the Bobcats (5-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis chipped in with 19 points. Tessa Ferguson added 14.

Kara Briand scored 17 points for Richmond.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 67, RICHMOND 57: Landen Johnson scored 21 points as the Seagulls (6-0) prevailed in a battle of undefeated teams at Richmond.

Ricky Delisle added 11 points and Shilo Thao for Old Orchard Beach.

Connor Vachon netted a game-high 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-1). Wyatt Cassidy scored 16 points.

BRUNSWICK 78, CAPE ELIZABETH 56: Trevor Gerrish had 27 points and 18 rebounds to power the Dragons (1-4) to their first win of the season at Brunswick.

Thomas Harvey added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Owen Tighe scored 13 points for Cape Elizabeth (2-2).

