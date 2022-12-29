Kenneth L. Smith “Mickey”, 73, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at home in Kennebunk after a period of declining health and a yearlong battle with cancer.

Mick was born Oct.14, 1949, in Sanford, Maine, to Lorraine M. Smith (Lizotte) and Leslie Smith Sr.

Mick grew up in Lyman and Wells, graduating from Wells High School in 1968. After high school he entered the Navy where he served on the USS Furse.

Following his service in the Navy, Mick worked at several companies in the area including K & E Machine, Arlen Box, and Kesslen Shoe, as well as driving trucks for other local shops. The job he enjoyed most was cutting wood, which he did for many years. He later worked in property management, taking care of rental properties in Kennebunk and Arundel. In the 90s, he began doing property management for Bentley Warren, eventually retiring from Bentley’s Saloon in 2011. His true passion was motorcycles. He always had a bike since he was old enough to drive. He built several custom bikes, from a VW trike, several Triumphs, to chopped out Harleys. He spent 10 years riding with the IHMC in the 80’s where he made many lifelong friends.

Throughout his life he was an outdoorsman, hunting with family in West Kennebunk and Lyman. He was an avid fisherman, and he also loved clamming.

Mick is predeceased by his parents, and daughter Amy Doane. He is survived a brother, Leslie Smith Jr. of Saco and a son Richard. He will be most dearly missed by his life partner of over 40 years and best friend, Meg Pease. They enjoyed life to the fullest, going from one adventure to the next. They enjoyed biking, traveling and camping at their property on the Little Ossippee River in Limerick, Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his goddaughter, Sara Pelletier of Waterboro.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 14, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2397 Route 1, Arundel, Maine, where he was a long time member. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dempsey Center, 788 Main St., South Portland, ME 04106 or at Dempseycenter.org

Arrangements provided by the Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green in Alfred ME.

