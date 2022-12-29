New Year’s Eve weekend is almost upon us and you’re going to need the umbrella, not the snow shovel this year.



Warm air will already be in place ahead of a storm moving in from the south on Saturday. This setup will mean rain for all of Maine through New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Temps will get into the 50s with overnight lows well above freezing. Up to one inch of rain will fall as the weekend ends.

Next week also looks quite balmy for this time of the year with an early January thaw continuing in Maine. Temps will be running about 20 degrees above average at times. A run for the 60s is not a stretch at this time.

