PORTLAND — A Portland Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on behalf of Biddeford Police Wednesday night, Dec. 28, that turned up a cache of weapons.

Police Chief Roger Beaupre said the weapons, ammunition and other evidence found at 17 Dalton St. in Portland had been used in criminal activity that took place in Biddeford.

Once the SWAT team secured the residence and the scene, Biddeford Police detectives and evidence technicians seized the weapons and other evidence, Beaupre said.

No arrests were made, he said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Portland SWAT team was deployed to execute the Biddeford warrant due to heightened safety concerns, Beaupre said.

No further information was released.

