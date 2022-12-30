STANDISH – Richard F. Roberts, 92, husband of the late Ruby, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022.

He is survived by his children- Richard Roberts Jr., Bruce Roberts, Laurie Underwood, Cynthia Hubbard, Dawn Roberts, David Roberts, and Denise Simonsen; and many other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday Jan. 3, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 647 Castle Island Road, Mt. Vernon, Maine 04352, travismillsfoundation.org