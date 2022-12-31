E.B. White’s magic world of the terrific but humble pig Wilbur, saved by Charlotte the barn spider’s mastery of putting the right words together, takes us to a world we find we never really forgot. Arthur Benedict’s column of Dec. 23 (“What gives ‘Charlotte’s Web’ such formidable staying power?”) shows that his memory is one with the memories of multitudes, and I include myself.

The power of words is justly celebrated. Charlotte herself refers to the “magnum opus” she creates and carries. But many contribute to the best seller’s final commercial success, unmotivated by the power of words. Templeton, the voracious rat, has the last critical carrying duty of the sack bonded by love, although he complains, “Thith thtuff thticks in my mouth, … It’th worth than caramel candy.”

It’s appropriate that “love” is the last word in Benedict’s column.

William Sayres

Topsham

