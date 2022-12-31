Re: Susan Walls’ letter to the editor of Dec. 21 (“Think creatively, USPS – deliver every other day,” Page A4):

I think her suggestion for delivering mail every other day to all Maine neighborhoods is an excellent way to unburden USPS staffing shortages.

However, I don’t agree with letter writer Richard Akers’ suggestion to have Press Herald newspaper carriers take on U.S. mail delivery (“Circulation staff could help postal workers,” Dec. 21, Page A4). While I’m very happy for Mr. Akers and his neighbors receiving their papers in a timely manner, we here in Bath have a totally different experience.

Over the past five years, our newspaper delivery has been very spotty, at best. One day there’s a paper; the next two days, no paper. And, recently, it has gotten so bad, I’ve called the Press Herald’s circulation customer line at least 40-50 times beginning in 2022. I’ve even sent a letter to Stefanie Manning, Press Herald circulation director, on Sept. 27 admonishing the Press Herald’s deplorable delivery service, after receiving her letter of Sept. 19 informing customers of raising the price of our print subscription, due to the costs of printing and delivering the newspaper.

I know the Press Herald offers its customers digital access; however, I’m 79 years old and I detest reading a paper or a book online. I know that’s my choice, which is why I pay for and expect delivery service of a printed paper.

Joanne Hollenbeck

Bath

