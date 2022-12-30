I would like to express my deep gratitude to the line workers and road crews who worked so tirelessly to get the power back on and to clear the roads.

I know many of these workers got very little sleep for days, missed the holidays with family and were working outside in terrible conditions. Their efforts were noticed, and I am very grateful for what they did. I thank them!

Ginger Lawson

Falmouth

