I would like to express my deep gratitude to the line workers and road crews who worked so tirelessly to get the power back on and to clear the roads.
I know many of these workers got very little sleep for days, missed the holidays with family and were working outside in terrible conditions. Their efforts were noticed, and I am very grateful for what they did. I thank them!
Ginger Lawson
Falmouth
