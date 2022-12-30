Last week a letter writer criticized Brittney Griner for coming home instead of staying in Russia until Paul Whelan was also released (“Letter to the editor: Ex-Marine left behind in Russia as sacrifice to woke politics,” Dec. 23). Many on the right seem to imply that Whelan is more deserving, pointing out that he is a “former Marine.”
It would be easy for Brittney’s supporters to take the low road in her defense, pointing out what seem to be little-known facts about Whelan. He is a former Marine because he received a bad conduct discharge handed down by a special court-martial. He was found guilty of attempted larceny; three specifications of dereliction of duty; making a false official statement; wrongfully using another’s Social Security number, and 10 specifications of writing bad checks.
Curiously, since his discharge, Whelan has worked in security for private businesses. He visited Russia often. He was there for a wedding when he was arrested for having a flash drive given to him by a friend. He said he thought it was wedding pictures and the Russians said it was the names of Russian intelligence officers.
I wish him and his family well and hope for his release. However, it is wrong to cause further division in our country by criticizing any of the U.S. prisoners. They are American citizens – although Paul Whelan is also a citizen of three other countries – and they should come home. They don’t have to be perfect people.
Christine Carter
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.